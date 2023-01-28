Gopalganj (Bihar): A protest was staged in Bihar's Gopalganj on Saturday over the murder of a youth murder. The protest was staged by keeping the body near the house of the accused at Basdila Bazar. The police detained some youths in connection with the case. According to sources, there was a dispute over a cricket match in the Nagar police station area of Gopalganj in which Ankit Kumar, a resident of Pasrama, village was killed by some youth and three others were injured in the incident on Friday.

Later, on Saturday, the locals staged a protest and as the protest went out of control, protesters started attacking the police, in turn, the latter opened fire in the air and lathi-charged an unruly mob. Apart from District Magistrate Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary, SP Swarna Prabhat and other officials reached the spot and monitored the situation.

Speaking to the media, District Magistrate Dr Naval Kishore Chowdhary said, "Police camp was set up in the village and some people have been detained. Information received that some people have been called from outside. We appeal to the public not to give shelter to outsiders in their homes. If any outsider is found then strict action will be taken."

Chowdhary said, "The area is being monitored by three drone cameras. The situation is now under control. The body was handed over to the kin after conducting the post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Swarna Prabhat said, "We appealed to the people to maintain restraint. The CCTV footage has been examined in which several youths have been identified and soon they will be arrested." Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased youth alleged that the police has done nothing regarding the matter.