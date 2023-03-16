Munger (Jamalpur): An explosion took place on the Vikramshila Express at Jamalpur Railway Station on Thursday. According to railway authorities, the train was proceeding towards Anand Vihar from Bhagalpur and it was stopped on platform No 1 when the blast took place on the S-9 bogie. The injured was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20-year-old, the son of Raj Kumar, a resident of Bhalwai village in Haveli Kharagpur. How this explosion happened could not be ascertained. However, railway officials, railway police and passengers believe that a passenger's mobile might have exploded.

Meanwhile, Sandeep said that he had boarded the S-9 bogie from Bariarpur to go to Anand Vihar. Due to overcrowding on the train, he was standing at the gate and the train stopped at platform No 1 of Jamalpur station. Soon after, smoke started coming out of a woman's bag and it was followed by an explosion.

After the blast, utter chaos prevailed inside the train. He said he fell at the gate of the train and said, "I saw that the fire broke out from a woman's bag and I suffered burn injuries as the fire engulfed the bogie." He further stated the RPF jawan posted at the station made him lie down on the platform and I was provided first aid on the platform.

On receiving the information, the medical team reached the platform after half an hour to treat the injured passenger. Meanwhile, the injured passenger was undergoing treatment at the Railway Hospital in Jamalpur. The injured youth said that apart from him, many other passengers on the train suffered minor injuries in the blast, but they did not alight from the train as they were proceeding to Delhi.