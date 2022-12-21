Vaishali: A drunk youth posing as an IPS officer has been arrested in Bihar's Vaishali, police said. The accused has been identified as Amar Kumar Singh, a resident of Mahua police station area. As per Inspector Ganesh Chandra, the accused was giving instructions to many officers of the excise department on the phone for the last 20 days by posing as an IPS.

The accused also raided many places by posing as fake IPS officer and instructed the excise officials to arrest people dealing in illegal liquor supply. If the excise team did not reach the place mentioned by the fake IPS in time, he used to complain about it to the senior officials. The officials of the excise department were troubled by this young man for a long time.

In the meantime, the officials suspected foul play and secretly traced his mobile number. The accused youth was later arrested while in an inebriated condition by Utpat police. The accused has been sent to jail after due judicial process.