Supaul (Bihar): A 26-year-old youth was allegedly attacked with acid by a man and his daughter on Monday over non-payment of money for 'ganja' (marijuana) purchase in Bihar's Supaul district. The youth suffered severe burn injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The victim identified as Arjun Mukhiya, a resident of Kathara village of Kishanpur police station area of the district got indulged in a scuffle with Ganesh Swarnakar, a local ganja peddler over non-payment of Rs 950.

Subsequently, Ganesh Swarnakar and his 21-year-old daughter Pooja Kumari threw acid at him. Police arrested the accused after registering an FIR as per the victim's statement in the hospital. "The young man has been attacked with flammable liquid which appears to be acid, he has suffered burn injuries on his face but is currently out of danger," said Dr Ajay Kumar.