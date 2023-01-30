Siwan (Bihar): A 17-year-old boy died in Bihar's Siwan on Monday after falling into a well while engrossed in a mobile call. The incident took place in the Raghunathpur market. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Yadav, a resident of Raghunathpur. According to sources, after having dinner, Rahul came out of the house and was busy talking on the phone and fell into the well.

Half an hour after the incident when the family members started looking for Rahul, they didn't find him. The villagers gathered, after which someone lit a torch and looked into the well, and then the body was seen floating. They took him out of the well and rushed him to the Siwan Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

\On receiving the information, the police reached the hospitaland sent the body for post-mortem. They have started an investigation into the incident. Social worker Srinivas Yadav said, "Rahul Yadav, son of Hare Ram Yadav, a resident of Raghunathpur Bazar, had gone out of the house after having dinner while speaking over the phone, he became so engrossed that he could not see the well in front of him and fell into it."

Earlier, a five-year-old boy drowned in a well near a private cement slab factory in Erode. Chottikumar of Odisha is employed in the factory at Ganapathypalayam village near Malayampalayam in the district. His son Lathik Kumar was playing on the factory premises on Saturday. Suddenly, the boy was found missing. Chottikumar and others searched for him. They found the body of the boy floating in a nearby irrigation well, police said. Chottikumar lodged a complaint with the Malayampalayam police, who rushed to the spot, recovered the body from the well and registered a case of accidental death due to drowning, they said.