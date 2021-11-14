Madhubani: The charred body of a journalist who was kidnapped on November 9 was found on November 12 by the roadside in the Madhubani district of Bihar. Police recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy.

The young journalist and an RTI Activist identified as Budhinath Jha alias Avinash was a resident of Benipatti and was associated with a Youtube channel as a cameraman. The journalist was exposing fake medical clinics and nursing homes of his area, Benipatti in Madhubani district. 24 days ago, Avinash had written on social media that "I will fight till I am alive".

Arun Kumar Singh, Benipatti Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said, "We launched a manhunt to nab the killer. Soon the murderer will be arrested and the case will be solved."

“It seems he was killed somewhere else and his body was burnt at the place where it was found as the grass there too was found burnt. Two persons have been detained in the case and we’re conducting raids to nab the killers,” senior official added.

The deceased went missing on November 9 from his phototherapy clinic in Benipatti. After his family failed to trace him, Chandrasekhar Jha, elder brother of the deceased, lodged an FIR at Benipatti police station on November 11. Following the report, police launched the search operation and recovered the activist's charred body near Benipatti-Basaith State Highway on November 12.

The deceased body was identified by his elder brother and mother with the help of a mole on his body, ring and piece of cloth.

According to the FIR, Chandrashekhar Jha, the elder brother of the deceased had alleged that Avinash was kidnapped by the staff of a private nursing home as part of a conspiracy. The nursing homes include Maa Janki Sewa Sadan, Shifa Poly Clinic Makia, Sudama Health Care Dhakjari, Anshu First Aid Center Dhakjari, Sonali Hospital Subdivision Main Gate Benipatti, Aradhana Health and Dental Care Clinic Jail Gate Benipatti and many others.

"Avinash had been trying to expose the fake nursing homes of the area including Benipatti market for quite some time. Following his action, many hospitals were also investigated and action was taken against them," he added.

