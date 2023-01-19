"You should ask them": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on skipping KCR's mega BRS rally

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reiterated that he has no prime ministerial ambitions and all he wants is to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls to defeat the all-powerful BJP. "I keep saying. I want nothing for myself. I only have one dream to see opposition leaders unite and forge ahead as that will benefit the country," Nitish Kumar told reporters during his Samadhan Yatra.

When questioned about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's mega BRS rally in Telangana on Wednesday, the Bihar JD-U leader said, “I didn't know about a rally being held by KCR (Telangana CM). I was busy with some other work. Those who were invited to his party's rally must have gone there. You should ask them.’’

He also seemed to disagree with the notion that the meeting in Hyderabad, which was attended by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Left, was a dampener for what he has termed as a "main front" that would challenge the BJP's hegemony in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is to be noted that on Wednesday Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Akhilesh Yadav, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader D Raja and many other leaders attended Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's mega rally in Telangana.

Earlier, on Wednesday as well Kumar ducked up the question about his absence in the rally called by K Chandrashekhar Rao. "What would you say about it," Nitish Kumar said and smiled. Notably, Kumar has the Congress as a junior partner of which Lalu Prasad has also been a staunch ally. There are apprehensions that KCR may be averse to the Congress which has, so far, been the principal opposition party in Telangana, but faces a stiff challenge from a rapidly growing BJP.