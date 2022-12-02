Arrah (Bihar): The burnt body of a woman was found inside her house in Bihar's Arrah with her parents accusing her husband of killing her by setting her ablaze, police said on Friday. A police spokesman said that the body of Rupa Devi (35 years), wife of Home Guard jawan Amar Singh, was found on Friday morning inside her house in Maujampur village with the door of the room locked from the inside.

As soon as the villagers came to know about this, they immediately informed about it to the parents of the deceased. The parents, who reached the spot, informed the police and the locked door of the house was opened. The body of the married woman was found lying in a burnt state. A team of police including took the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem.

The parents of the woman accused Amar Singh of killing their daughter. Vinay Singh, father of the deceased, a resident of Bakhorapur village said his daughter was married in 2006 to Amar Singh, a home guard posted at Sahar police station. Ever since the marriage, Amar Singh was physically assaulting his wife Rupa Devi and torturing her in various ways, Vinay Singh said.

The family said that on Thursday night, there was a dispute between the two after which Amar first beat up his wife Roopa and then burnt her alive to death. However, accused Amar Singh denied the allegations. Singh said that his wife might have died due to a gas cylinder explosion. Rajeev Kumar Sinha OP in charge said that the cause of the death is not yet clear and will be ascertained only after the post-mortem report comes.