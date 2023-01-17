Woman jumps off third floor to save life as fire breaks out at residential building in Nawada

Nawada (Bihar): A woman was hospitalised in critical condition after she jumped from the third floor of a four-storey building to escape the fire, which broke out on Monday night. The fire broke out in the four-storey building in the Kadirganj market of Nawada district. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. A short-circuit is said to be the reason for the fire, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. There were seven people in the house when the fire broke out. Five managed to escape with minor injuries. However, a woman and a child remained.

But, the woman as a last resort to save her child, she wrapped the child in layers of blankets and threw it out of the window. The child is completely safe. The woman tried to jump out of the window of the third floor, but she was critically injured. The fire was so fierce that it engulfed a textile shop causing a loss of about Rs 50 lakhs.

Sources said, "A sudden fire broke out in Surendra Kesari's house in Kadirganj market of Nawada district. The top three floors were completely gutted before the fire and emergency services could douse the fire. The woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where her condition is stated to be critical."