Purnia (Punia): A woman in Bihar's Purnia has given birth to a baby boy with a head twice as big as a normal child, four legs and arms piquing curiosity among people. However, the child died soon after birth. The woman from Maujawari gave birth to a premature baby at the Baisa Community Health Centre of Baisa block under the Baisi subdivision.

Manoj Kumar, a doctor at Community Health Centre Baisa, said, "A woman from Maujawari gave birth to a baby boy. He has four legs and four hands. The baby was born before the normal period. When a zygote forms, due to nutrition and chromosomal immunity and other reasons, such cases occur."

Also read: Bengaluru: 8-month-old baby swallows bottle cork; doctors detect, remove it after a week

"We came to know that a child was born in Baisa Hospital with four legs, four hands and four eyes. When we came to see the child, we came to know that the child died," a local said. Earlier, a day ago a plastic baby was born in Bihar's Aurangabad. It is also known as a collodion baby. Collodion baby is born out of 11 lakh babies born worldwide due to genetic disorders.