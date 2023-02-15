Jamui: In a shocking incident, the body of a newlywed woman was recovered from a well in the Jamui district of Bihar on Wednesday with the woman's family accusing her in-laws of murdering her. The deceased's body was spotted by locals in the well on Wednesday morning in Maura village of Giddhaur police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Salma Khatoon, daughter of Manzoor Alam Ansari, a resident of Maura village. Salma had a love marriage with Sanaul Ansari, the son of lawyer Ansari of Khatoon village a day before her mysterious death. The villagers later informed the concerned police station after a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The visiting police team sent the body to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and completed the medico-legal formalities. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of death. However, the family of the deceased woman, alleged that on Tuesday night the in-laws first thrashed her and then strangulated her to death.

After dumping the body in the well, the accused fled, the family alleged. Doctors in Sadar Hospital have completed the post-mortem and handed over the dead body to the relatives. It is alleged that Sanaul Ansari, husband of the deceased had taken Rs 1 lakh as dowry. Both got married on February 13 in court.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that after getting married in court, a quarrel started between the husband and wife over court papers. The relatives said that the husband of the deceased and her in-laws strangulated Salma to death and fled from the spot by throwing the body into the well.