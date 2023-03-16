Patna: In a significant move towards woman empowerment, a woman in Bihar's Patna has filed a complaint with the Phulwari Sharif police station after her husband allegedly gave her 'triple talaq' over the phone. The couple had been married for 24 years and had three children together.

According to the woman, her husband who had a habit of abusing and torturing the woman, got into a brawl over a trifle affair and went on beating her continuously for several days. The woman claimed that her husband had recently divorced her by saying triple talaq over phone and remarried someone else. The woman also alleged that her husband has asked her because he wanted to live freely.

The victim said, "My husband used to beat me regularly. He had already married two women in the past and divorced them. He had recently married another woman. When I asked him to provide expenses for our children's upbringing, he divorced me by giving triple talaq over the phone and told me that he wants to live free. I have filed a case against my husband at Phulwari Sharif police station and demanded justice."

Phulwari Sharif police station in charge, Safir Alam, stated that they have received a complaint from the woman and have started an investigation into the matter. He further added that legal action would be taken according to the law. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offence under the act can attract three years of imprisonment.

Triple talaq is a controversial practice in the Muslim community where a husband can divorce his wife by saying "talaq" three times in one sitting. This practice has faced criticism for being unfair to women, as it often leaves them without any support or legal recourse. The Indian government passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act in 2019, criminalizing the practice of instant triple talaq and making it punishable with imprisonment. The act has been lauded by many as a step towards gender equality and women's rights.