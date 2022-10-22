Patna (Bihar): With the onset of the festive season, the markets have been flooded with colourful lights. But the lamp that attracts the customers is the 'water sensor lamp'. This lamp lights by adding water to it. Even though Diwali holds significance in different regions of the nation, lighting earthen lamps is a common ritual. But with the rise in the prices of oil and ghee, people are showing keen interest in buying these lamps that light just by pouring water.

The demand for 'electric water sensor lamps' has increased in the state capital Patna. The customers are appreciating this initiative, which is budget-friendly, and will light their homes. Also, keeping the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' mission in mind, the local artisans have prepared these lamps that light with water.

Shopkeeper Nayyar Iqbal said, "We have stopped selling Chinese lights and only sell items which are made in India. This lamp that lights with water have been made by the local artisans keeping in Modi Ji's Vocal for Local Mission'. Now, people will be able to light lamps using just water instead of oil or ghee. "Another Shopkeeper Rahul said, "Due to inflation, it has become difficult for many families to light oil and ghee lamps. This water sensor Diya starts lighting as soon as the water is added to it. People are liking this lamp."