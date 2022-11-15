Darbhanga (Bihar): An injured vulture fitted with a GPS (global positioning system) tracker device has been rescued by the forest and police officials in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. The bird was found and rescued at a place near Havi Bhouar village of the Bahera police station limits.

Villagers first spotted the injured vulture lying in the agricultural fields on Sunday and immediately informed the officials about the condition of the bird. A team from Bahera police station reached the spot immediately after getting information about the incident. They informed the same to the forest department.

According to the villagers, the vulture in question has been hovering over their village for the last several days. The Police took the vulture into custody and handed it over to the forest department.

Raj Kapoor Kushwaha, SHO, Bahera, said, "the injured vulture had a camera-like electronic device installed on the upper part of the body just above the neck. The forest department was informed about the bird." RN Jha, forest guard, Benipur said, "We were given information about this bird by the Bahera police station. Upon reaching the spot, we covered the bird with a net and brought it to the nursery. A chip was found on its neck and an electronic device was found on its leg. It will be found after investigation whether this bird was sent from Nepal or Pakistan or if it belongs to India."