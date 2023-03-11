Patna: Terming the ED raids on his family members as “vindictive cases” Raashtraiya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said on Friday that he would his ideological fight against the RSS and the BJP.

“We have also seen the dark phase of Emergency. We fought that battle too. Today my daughters, little granddaughters and pregnant daughter-in-law have been kept sitting for 15 hours by the BJP ED in baseless vindictive cases". Will BJP stoop to such a low level and fight a political battle with us?” Lalu wrote in a late night tweet.

“My ideological fight against Sangh and BJP has been and will continue. I have never bowed down before them and no one from my family and party will bow down before your politics,” he added. Earlier in the day, the ED raided the houses of Lalu Prasad Yadav's three daughters and relatives for more than 15 hours in the alleged land for job “scam”.

Also read: Bihar: ED raids at Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide Abu Dojana's premises

The ED also raided the house of Lalu's close aide Abu Dojana in the case. Dojana's construction company M/s Meridian Construction Pvt Ltd was banned by the ED in 2018. It is alleged that the construction company built the mall owned by Lalu Yadav and his family with the under-construction mall later seized by the ED.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Railways when Lalu was the union Railway Minister in 2004-05. It is alleged that Lalu recruited the youth in lieu of land, which was transferred by the job aspirants in his name. On Tuesday, the CBI also questioned Lalu Yadav a day after his wife Rabri Devi was also questioned at her residence in the case.