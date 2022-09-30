Darbhanga (Bihar): A woman was beaten black and blue by a mob for allegedly sacrificing a two-and-a-half-year-old child. The body of the toddler was recovered from the house of the accused woman. After which the mob dragged the accused woman from the house and thrashed her mercilessly. The villagers then tied her to a pole, stripped her naked, and beat her up. The incident is said to be from the Sakatpur police station area of ​​Darbhanga.

The matter came to light when the video of this incident went viral. The police are currently investigating the matter. On Tuesday, the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child missing since Monday was found in Dargah Tola of Sherpur Narayanpur of Sakatpur police station area. A woman from the neighborhood was accused of killing the child by doing 'Tantra'. An attempt was also made to burn the woman by sprinkling petrol on her.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avkash Kumar said, "The matter is being investigated. The woman has been admitted to DMCH for treatment. FSL team has also been called in. The crime spot has been photographed. Whatever is the truth, action will be taken on it. Two FIRs have been lodged in the matter at present. One was for the murder of the child and the other was for the thrashing of the woman by a mob. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Action will be taken against the guilty after an investigation."

Also read: WB: Missing child's body found on neighbour's terrace, mob sets house on fire

Official sources said, Ayush, a 2.5-year -old son of Gulbiya Devi and Shyam Chaupal of Dargah Tola of Sherpur Narayanpur under the Sakatpur police station area, went missing on Monday at around 1 pm. The body was lying in a semi-constructed house. After which everyone reached the spot and saw that the child's body was lying and ran behind the accused woman.