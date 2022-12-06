Patna: Following a successful kidney transplant operation in Singapore, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday thanked his supporters for being by his side. Footage from Mount Elizabeth Hospital displayed Yadav lying on a bed. "Thank you all for staying by my side. I feel good" he is seen saying.

Video Lalu Prasad Yadav thanks well wishers says feeling well post kidney transplant

The leader is accompanied by his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughter Misa Bharti and their mother Rabri Devi. Pujas and special havan ceremonies were performed by many supporters of the ex-CM ahead of the surgery on Monday, as party state president Jagdanand Singh hailed Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya's kidney donation as 'exemplary'.