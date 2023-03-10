Katihar: In a shocking incident, at least seven people, including three children received burn injuries, after a man allegedly threw acid following a family dispute in Katihar district of Bihar. The accused, identified as Lalu Shah, was involved in a quarrel with his sister and brother-in-law and in a fit of rage threw acid. The children of the neighbourhood, who had gathered there also suffered burn injuries.

The incident occurred in ward no 16 of Sameli Thakurbari Tola under Kursela police station. The relatives of the accused said that Lalu was in an inebriated state and got into a fight with his sister and brother-in-law over a family matter. Suddenly, went inside the room and picked up a bottle of acid that was kept at the corner and sprinkled its contents on everyone around him. His mother and some of his family members suffered burn injuries. This apart, several people of the neighbourhood had also gathered there as onlookers. Among whom, three children received burn injuries after the acid that was sprinkled by Lalu fell on them.

Also Read: Man suffers injuries when he foils stalker's bid to attack a girl with acid in Rajasthan

The parents of the injured children said that there was a fight among the family members. "Our children had gathered at the house after hearing commotion. Without giving any warning, Lalu threw acid on his family members and children, who had gathered there," Chameli Devi, a local resident said that her son was also injured in the incident and was provided treatment. The police said they reached the spot and started investigation. Kursela police station head Rajesh Kumar said that the statements of the victims have been recorded and legal action will be taken against the accused.