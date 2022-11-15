Patna: Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday opined that non-Muslim girls are being targeted under a 'big conspiracy. Referring to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Singh urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak up on the issue, challenging that neither of the two would utter a word in the incident.

“Shraddha is not the only one, lakhs of Shraddhas in India have been martyred under a big conspiracy. Such incidents are taking place in India and you all know how girls were taken hostage in Pakistan in the middle of the wedding rituals, even from the Gurudwara daughters were taken away,” Singh said at the BJP party office in Patna on Tuesday while speaking to the media. Shraddha Walkar murder case shocked the nation after his live-in partner chopped her body into 35 pieces and scattered the bits across Delhi. The murder accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who is also a food blogger, has been arrested in the case.

Singh further alleged that a trend has started in which non-Muslims girls are targeted. “Under a conspiracy, non-Muslims and Hindu girls are being targeted through love affairs and if they refuse religious conversion, they face the fate that Shraddha faced. This is a heinous crime and such incidents have forced the people of India to think.

"I am sure that 'tukde-tukde' gang will not speak a word on this. I know that Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar and Rahul Gandhi, none of them will speak on this. Even Jinnah's follower Owaisi will not speak on this incident,” Singh asserted. He also said that whenever any incident takes place the Congress leaders speak, but in the case of Shraddha, they have become mute spectators. The murder mystery was cracked following the complaint of the victim's father. According to the police, it took two days for Aftab to cut the body into 35 pieces. The accused used to load the body parts into a backpack and throw it out in a forest area.

Targeting the opposition parties, Singh said, “We need to understand that people have to be alert from such people, only then will we be able to save our country and save our religion. There are many, who silently support these people and that is the reason why such incidents are still happening. Whether it is a matter of conversion or a matter of murder for being unaccepting of religion, such incidents are continuously coming to the fore," he added.