Bhagalpur: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey's brother Nirmal Chaubey died at the Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Friday with relatives blaming doctors of “medical negligence”. Authorities have suspended two doctors of the hospital following the allegations, officials said.

As per Dr Asim Kr Das, the hospital Superintendent, Nirmal Choubey was brought in a critical condition to the hospital. The duty doctors at the emergency care diagnosed him of having a massive heart attack, Das said. He was subsequently shifted to the ICU where he died not responding to the treatment.

According to the relatives, Choubey was administered the required medicine and was shifted to the ICU. However, there was no doctor at the ICU to attend to Choubey. He died inside the ICU because of the lack of medical attention, the relatives have alleged.

Also read: Hospital superintendent suspended after singer Bora's death due to 'lack of oxygen cylinders' in Assam's Majuli

Following Nirmal's demise, the relatives created a ruckus against the hospital administration. Soon, a crowd of supporters along with the family members of Minister Ashwini Choubey thronged the hospital premises. They staged a protest against alleged medical negligence. The ruckus went on for about two hours.

City SP Anand Kumar along with the police force from six police stations reached the spot and pacified the family. Following the allegations by the bereaved family, the hospital administration has suspended two doctors. Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhar said the police will investigate once they get a formal complaint. "We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus forcing the doctors to leave the hospital," the DSP said.