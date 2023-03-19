Sasaram/Buxar (Bihar): Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey courted controversy on Saturday by saying that he will chop off the hands of those who dishonour the daughters of the Hindu community. This comes after RJD MLA Bhai Virendra accused the BJP of duplicity by practising the politics of the Hindu-Muslim divide but themselves marrying off their daughters to Muslims. The RJD legislator cited examples of BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to prove his point.

Lok Sabha MP and Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that the daughters of Sanatan Dharma, referring to the Hindu community in general, are daughters of India. He threatened to chop off the hands of those who dared to play with the dignity of the Hindu daughters. If RJD leaders believe that they can marry off their daughters to Muslims, they are free to do so, he added. India is a Hindu nation and it will remain so, he stressed.

Choubey's comments came as a counter to RJD's Bhai Virendra who had said that BJP leaders should save their daughters from Muslims instead of marrying their daughters off to them. Reacting to his comment, BJP MLC Santosh Singh said that the RJD leaders have become mentally bankrupt. He will chop the fingers of any Muslim youth who looks at Hindu daughters and sisters with wrong intentions, he threatened.

If any Muslim youth abducts a daughter from the Hindu community, time will tell how the BJP reacts to it, the Union Minister warned. Every BJP party worker and leader is ready to slit anybody's throat, in that scenario, for the self-respect and pride of the Hindu community, he added.