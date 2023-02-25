Lauria (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a major attack against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said the latter joined the Congress and the RJD for his political ambitions especially the dream of becoming a Prime Minister, which he keeps having "every three years". shah also claimed that the JD(U) supremo has secretly agreed to make Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Chief Minister of Bihar.

While addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, Shah said Nitish should announce when he intends to do so. "I want to talk about a secret agreement today and I also want to challenge Nitish Kumar. He has promised to make Lalu Ji's son (Tejashwi Yadav) Chief Minister. Do you know? You know, right? But Nitish ji is not giving the exact date. I want to ask Nitish there should be transparency in democracy. If you have promised to make Lalu's ji's on chief minister, he should announce the same so that Jungle raj is once again established in Bihar," Shah said as he addressed the rally.

Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule, and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its "doors are closed forever".

"After fighting his entire life, since the days of Jay Prakash Narayan, against the Congress and 'jungle raj', Nitish Kumar has now sat on the lap of Lalu Prasad, the pioneer of 'jungle raj', and at the feet of Sonia Gandhi. He has become 'avsarwaadi' (opportunist) from being 'vikaswaadi' (pro-development) for his Prime Ministerial ambitions," he said.

"Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', the BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish Kumar," he said. Shah likened the JD(U)'s alliance with the RJD to "attempts at mixing oil with water". "Water and oil cannot blend. So, here we have the RJD, like oil rising to the surface and the JD(U), like water, disappearing beneath," said Shah, in an indirect reference to apprehensions that Kumar's party was getting overshadowed by the domineering new ally.

The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JD(U) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.

Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, said, "Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness. It is high time that the BJP formed its own government in the state with full majority. The tone can be set in the next Lok Sabha polls." The Union home minister also made a reference to central assistance provided to the state by the Narendra Modi government, claiming that it far outweighed the support received by Bihar during the rule of Congress-led UPA in which Lalu Prasad was himself a minister. (With Agency inputs)