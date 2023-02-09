Bhagalpur (Bihar): Though young India is hailed for its determination and creativity, the current scarcity of jobs here is alarming. A victim of this rampant problem, Deepak Yadav, a graduate from Bihar, took up a unique way out and started a tea shop named "Crorepati Chaiwala". After failing to land a job despite completing his graduation from Bengaluru, this native of Bihar's Bhagalpur chose to launch his own tea stall to earn bread and butter.

After completing his education, Deepak tried hard to get a good job, but in vain. When all hopes seemed frail, he decided to devise an unusual solution. "I decided to become an entrepreneur by opening a tea shop after I was unable to find a good job. I am a graduate from Bengaluru, but I could not succeed at finding a job. There was a lot of pressure from my family. That is when I decided of opening a tea stall here." Brimming with the hope of starting something of his own, Deepak started convincing his parents.

Soon after, Deepak started his venture at the Tilkamanjhi Chowk in Bhagalpur. The tag 'Crorepati Chaiwala' worked wonders for him, as in no time the shop became famous across the city. Describing how he came up with the name, Deepak said, "I wanted to become a millionaire. I studied hard for it, but the unemployment in our country came in my way. I figured if I have something of my own, I might actually end up becoming a millionaire some day."

"So I opened my own tea shop on January 7 and named it Crorepati Chaiwala. That just makes my customers call me a millionaire." As he poured tea into glasses, Deepak further said, "People earn a lot of money by setting up small stalls on the roadside, but they still consider their work as small. I want people to know that no work is small and that they should be proud of whatever they are doing."