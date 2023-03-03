Sasaram (Bihar): Armaan, one of the accused in the killing of advocate Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, has surrendered in Bihar's Sasaram, on Friday. The surrender comes amid the intensive search operation for the suspect Armaan by the Special Task Force along with the police.

The suspect surrendered in Vikramganj subdivision court of Bihar on Friday, sources said. The sources said the suspect Armaan was following Umesh on a two-wheeler on the day the advocate was murdered. He was accompanied by Guddu, the source said adding that Armaan opened fire at Umesh and the police gunmen in front of the advocate's house which resulted in killing of the advocate and one of the policemen Sandeep.

The other gunman was critically injured in this incident, the source said. A case was registered against nine unknown people based on the CCTV footage. The police identified Armaan from the CCTV footage and began a lookout to arrest him. Armaan, a resident of Sasaram in Rohtas district headquarters of Bihar, sources added.

However, Rohtas District Superintendent of Police Vineet maintained that he had not received any such information yet. "I'll let you know when I receive such information," the SP said. Umesh Pal was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Feb. 24 in the Dhoomganj area of Prayagraj.

Also read: Accused in Umesh Pal murder case shot dead in police encounter in Prayagraj

Assailants sprayed bullets and hurled bombs at the advocate and his two gunmen. The CCTV footage of the assassination had gone viral on social media. The slain advocate was the prime witness in the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal.

The footage shows Umesh and his security personnel getting down from a white vehicle when a bunch of assailants began firing at them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed by the DGP and the Principal Secretary Home regarding the developments in the case.