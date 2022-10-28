Siwan (Bihar): Prajwal Pandey, a resident of the Jamapur village of Jiradei block, has been included in the Core Committee of the newly elected Indian-origin UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Prajwal Pandey joined the Conservative Party of Britain as a member at the age of 16. He was also elected as a member of the UK Youth Parliament in 2019 where he gave a speech for the first time.

Vineet Kumar Dwivedi, Prajwal's relative said whenever Prajwal visits his village, he meets everyone with much love and affection. Prajwal has brought great pride not only to Siwan, but also to the whole country.