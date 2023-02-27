Banka: In a shocking incident, a two-year-old girl was raped by a man in the Banka area of Bihar on Sunday night, the police said. The victim has been admitted to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur where she is undergoing treatment. The police detained the accused in the case. According to the father of the minor girl, the girl came out of her house on late Sunday night to see a wedding procession and went missing.

He said the procession was passing through the village late at night and there was a lot of noise. Hearing the sound of the band, the girl came out of the house and disappeared. After searching for the girl, her parents could not find her. After half an hour, a person named Pradeep Yadav from the village dropped the girl near the house and immediately ran away from there, the parents said.

The family members said they saw the girl in a blood soaked condition. The family members took her to Rajoun police station from where the police sent her in an ambulance to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, Bhagalpur, for medical examination and treatment. The father of the girl, a labourer by profession said that the accused Pradeep Yadav is 40 years old and is a driver.

Banka SDPO Bipin Bihari said that he is monitoring the probe. Station Officer Manoj Kumar Singh said that Pradeep alias Parda Yadav from Uprama village, has been taken into custody for questioning while further inquiry into the case was going on. This is not the first such incident in Banka. On Holi last year, a case of rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl came to the fore in the Chandan area. The four accused in that incident were sentenced to one year jail.