Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Two railway officials in Bihar have been suspended for attacking a passenger on board a train caught travelling in a reserved coach without a ticket on Pawan Express, which goes from Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Jaynagar. According to Virendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone, the incident took place on January 2 and a video clip of the same has gone viral on social media.

As soon as the video went viral, the Samastipur Railway Division investigated the incident and took action against the two train ticket checkers (TTE). The two TTEs were identified as Gautam Kumar and Ramesh Kumar and were suspended with immediate effect. In the short video clip, the passenger can be seen seated on an upper berth of a sleeper coach and being kicked in the face by one of the ticket checkers, who tries to pull him down, grabbing his other leg with one hand and tugging at his jacket sleeves with the other.

The infuriated railway official is then joined by a colleague and they grab one leg each of the unyielding passenger, who resists by clutching at his berth before giving in and crashing onto the floor of the compartment. The two officials start kicking the passenger all over, including his face with their boots on. Finally, other passengers can be seen intervening and restraining the two ticket checkers.

The CPRO said, "The checking staff said they let off the passenger after making him pay the fine for travelling without a ticket. To that extent, they acted as per the rules. But their taking law into their own hands could not be condoned. Hence, they have been placed under suspension".