Chhapra (Bihar): Two more people died after consuming spurious liquor at Shahnewajpur village in Taraiya of Saran district of Bihar. A man and his nephew were rushed to a hospital on Monday after they consumed spurious liquor on Sunday and suffered from blurred vision and abdominal pain. From the duo, the nephew, Sunil Kumar, died on Monday night while his uncle Manoj Sah, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Patna. A police officer said that the two celebrated the New Year on Sunday and consumed liquor on Monday they were rushed to the hospital by their relatives. The police launched a probe into the incident.

Also read: Bihar hooch tragedy mastermind, Ram Babu, arrested in Delhi

Subsequently, in a separate incident, three people were rushed to a hospital after they consumed country-made liquor. The three have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Sonu Ansari and Dilip Rawat, residents of Shahnawaz of Taraiya police station area and all three of them are in critical condition.