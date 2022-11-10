Gaya (Bihar): Proving sceptics wrong, two class 10 students of a Government school in Bihar's Gaya district have developed a machine for enhancing efficiency in garbage disposal from dustbins at public places. Named 'Man Learning Machine' system, the machine is developed by Aditya Kumar and Anurag Kumar under the supervision of teacher Devendra Singh at Zila School, Gaya.

The students' new model is all set to feature in the national level exhibition in Assam. The device is fitted with a camera which takes pictures of people littering at public places and sends the pictures to the concerned municipality for necessary action. The 'Man Learning Machine' project could be a game-changer in waste management and will help in the government's cleanliness campaign, the students said.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Aditya Kumar said that the machine fitted with a sound sensor and mechanical devices cost them just Rs 800. It works within a radius of 5 to 10 meters around dustbins at public places. If an individual throws garbage within the said radius, the sound sensor triggers an alarm to alert the individual not to litter and it also picks up and throws the garbage into the dustbin, Kumar explained.

Expectedly, the project has been selected by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for exhibition at the National Children's Scientific Exhibition. The exhibition is being held from 22 to 27 November 2022 in Sankardev Panchawari, Guwahati, Assam. Project in-charge Devendra Singh believes that the project is a demonstration that students of government schools are second to none.

The Zila School Gaya in particular has been leading in innovations as 36 projects of it have made it to the national level exhibitions since 2017, Singh said. If selected at the national level, the project will be demonstrated in Japan, he added. “Man learning machine project is essential for cleanliness. If the government gives it a try, it will set an example not only in the country but abroad as well”, he said. In the coming Children's Science Exhibition, 143 child scientists' projects have been selected to feature from across the country.