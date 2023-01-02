Khagaria (Bihar): Two boys were run over by Janki Express (15284) while another sustained injuries when they were making reels on the Bagmati railway bridge near Dhamhara Ghat railway station in Khagaria district on Sunday. The victims were taking a shortcut while they were on their way to 'Katyani Sthan' to celebrate New Year. The deceased were identified as Nitish Kumar (16) and Sonu Kumar (17) of Balha village in the Khagaria district. One Amar Kumar of the same village sustained injuries as he jumped off the bridge after he saw both of his friends getting rammed by the train.

The incident happened on the Mansi-Saharsa rail route. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the district Hospital for post-mortem. While the injured Amar is undergoing treatment and is said to be critical following grievous injuries.

Nilesh Kumar SHO of Mansi police station confirmed the incident and said, "After receiving the information, our team reached the spot and both bodies were removed from the railway track. The third youth, who jumped into the river, was rescued and has been admitted to the hospital. It came to know that these youths were making reels when the incident happened. They were not able to see the train approaching the bridge because of dense fog."