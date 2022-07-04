Hyderabad: Bihar BJP MLC Prof Naval Kishore Yadav, who was here in Hyderabad to attend the BJP national executive meeting, said that the party reviewed the preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 and general elections in 2024. "We asked the party leaders and workers about their preparation for the ensuing elections and discussed their problems. In a nutshell, we can say that it was a fruitful session to prepare the party cadre for the elections."

TRS insecure as BJP gaining ground in Telangana: BJP MLC

He made it clear that BJP has not formed the government by default or all of a sudden. "We believe in strategy and planning only. Replying about farmers' protest against Farm Laws earlier and now youth protest against the Agnipath scheme, Prof Yadav said that farmers' issues were addressed and youth have been misguided by the opposition parties. Once they have been informed about the nitty-gritty of the newly introduced scheme for recruitment in the Defence Service then they realised their mistake."

Talking about AIMIM-led Asaddudin Owaisi, Prof Yadav said that the party does not include the national anthem in their party meeting and does not have respect for the nation. In this scenario, we are not surprised when their party MLAs switched over loyalties to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). It would be pertinent to mention that AIMIM had won five Assembly seats in the last Bihar Assembly elections. While four of their MLAs joined RJD and its credit goes to Tejaswi Yadav."

BJP national executive meeting organised in Hyderabad International Convention Centre in which over 300 party senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended. Talking about the meeting, MLC Yadav said that the party believes in hard work. Hence, our leaders and workers have been working on Telangana Mission-2023, that is why the TRS government was targeting our party as they felt our party has been gaining ground here."