Bagaha: A tiger killed a farmer in a paddy field outside the forest area of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bagaha of Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district on Wednesday. The villagers said tigers have been frequently straying out of the original habitat and entering the human settlements.

According to sources, the man from Bihar's Kala Bairiya had gone for work in the paddy field when suddenly the tiger hiding inside the bushes came from behind and dragged him into the forest. The other laborers working there started running away in fear and informed the forest department officials about the incident.

Notably, 10 days ago, a woman was killed by a tiger in the village after which the villagers protested with the body before the forest department office and demanded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. They withdrew the protests after the officials assured them to look into their demands. On the villagers' demand, the forest department made three teams and patrolled for 24 hours in the area.