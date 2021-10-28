Araria (Bihar): Bihar police and the jawans of Narpatganj Pathardeva SSB camp in a joint operation on Thursday arrested three Uzbek women from the Araria district of Bihar for staying illegally in the Indian territory. Two Indian citizens have also been arrested along with these women.

According to the sources, it is said that these women had come from Uzbekistan to visit Kathmandu and after their visit, they illegally entered the Indian borders.

The police have launched an investigation and it is being investigated that how the three entered the Indian side without valid documents.

The two Indian citizens caught with them are said to be the residents of Basmatia of Araria. Meanwhile, the police are questioning them.