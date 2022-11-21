Siwan: Three persons were charred to death after a speeding SUV caught fire after colliding with an electric pole in Bihar's Siwan on Monday, officials said. According to an official, the mishap took place at around 3 am on Monday near Nizampur village of Sarai OP police station area. As soon as the vehicle hit the pole, it went up in flames with a loud bang charring the boarders alive inside.

Also read: 3 youths burnt alive as car rams bike, Pappu Yadav extends helping hand in Bihar's Madhepura

Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered on the spot and informed the police. A team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. Social worker Srinivas Yadav also reached the spot with an ambulance and fire brigade after which the fire in the car was brought under control. Police have so far identified only one of the three victims while the identity of the other two is being ascertained. He is Basant Kumar of Saraiya village under the Goriyakothi police station area. Police shifted bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.