Patna: People name restaurants after their family members or Gods and Goddesses or like 'Graduate Chai Wala', 'MBA Chai Wala' and many more, but a restaurant with a unique name 'My Second Wife' was opened in Bihar's Patna. 'My Second Wife' restaurant opened near Savera Cinema Hall on Barh Thana Road, 70 km from Patna.

The restaurant offers tea as well as burgers, chow meins and many other food items. The owner of the restaurant, Ranjit Kumar, said, "I work for my wife at home and also work in the restaurant. I spent more time here than at home, so I named the restaurant 'My Second Wife'. One wife is at home and the other one is the restaurant."

Ranjit Kumar said, "The restaurant was inaugurated in October. My family members objected to the name, but I wanted to go head with that name as its sounds attractive and my friends also encouraged me stating that the name would attract customers. Hence, I retained that name despite my family members not giving a nod to it. Notably, the restaurant is offering a discount to those customers who have second wife. Though it sounds novel it remains to be seen how the customers would respond to the restaurant in the long run. Though the ultimately the taste of the delicacies that were being offered by restaurant matters, but name, too, may attract more customers as in this hi-tech age GenNext are prone to experimenting not only their looks, but also their eating habits.

If the restaurant tickles the taste buds of the buds of the customers, surely, it may become a rage among young as they hang out with their friends to spend some leisure time. With higher income at their disposal many youngsters are not shying away on splurging on their favourite food. Apart from that the restaurant with its unique name has become talk of the town. In fact, the youth who have penchant for peculiar and novel names may visit this restaurant. However, Ranjit Kumar is winning brownie points for selecting a novel name.