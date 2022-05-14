Gaya: Gaya (Bihar): One of the main accused in the Ahmedabad serial blasts case Tausif Pathan who is currently lodged in Gaya Central Jail has turned violent and injured two security guards by biting them over the last few days. According to sources in the jail administration, it is suspected that he is resorting to such attacks in a bid to escape from jail.

They further revealed that the jail authorities brought the situation under control by freeing the concerned security guards from Pathan. Following the attack, the jail authorities are closely monitoring his activities to prevent any further attacks. However, the jail administration is yet to lodge any complaint about the incident. Pathan was sentenced to death by a court in Ahmedabad along with 37 other accused on February 18 in relation to the Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

