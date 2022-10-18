Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges in the IRCTC scam case, will appear in a special CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday. Tejashwi Yadav, who is on bail, has to appear in the special CBI court. Earlier, the CBI had filed an application in the court seeking the cancellation of his bail.

Later, on September 17, the court issued a notice to Tejashwi Yadav and asked him to appear in court. The court warned it will cancel the bail in case of non-compliance. The agency, in its complaint in the court, said that Tejashwi Yadav and his family members were involved in threatening CBI officials to influence the investigation.

It has been said in the complaint that he also challenged the constitution of the country. The CBI officials also claimed that Tejashwi was facing charges of economic offences. Tejashwi Yadav, along with Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Rabri Devi and others are facing corruption charges in the IRCTC scam.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court granted them bail on October 6, 2018. The IRCTC scam is said to have happened between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister. The investigators said during his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the rules. A hotel was allotted to Sarla Gupta, who is the wife of Lalu Prasad's close friend Prem Gupta. He was also a Rajya Sabha MP at that time. Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, railway officers Rakesh Saxena and PK Goyal are accused in the case.