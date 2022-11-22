Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday attacked the Centre labelling the ruling NDA government as 'spreading hatred in society.' “BJP is busy trying to hurt the communal harmony. People, who spread hatred in society, are now at least following our agenda of providing jobs,” Yadav said. In what appears to be a veiled reference to the Rozgar Mela inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, he added, “If Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has provided recruitment letters, it must be noted that the Central government is doing the same."

"We had given the entire data of the number of posts vacant and a number of jobs given in different departments. When it comes down to the Centre, they must also come out with the data of the number of posts vacant and a number of jobs given," he said. Modi, on Tuesday, distributed 75,000 appointment letters to candidates. Under the recruitment drive, about 10 lakh personnel are set to receive letters for different government jobs.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal threatened to halt Assembly and Council sessions if the government failed to provide a satisfactory reply to the issue of unemployment. “The present State government has turned out to be a complete failure in terms of providing jobs to the youths. On December 13, during the winter session, we will seek the status of employment. If the government does not provide satisfactory answers, we will not allow proceedings to go any further," he said.

Earlier, he alleged that the JDU-RJD mega event, carried out in Patna's Gandhi Maidan back on November 16 to provide recruitment to 10,000 police officers had seen appointment letters being given out to personnel, who were already appointed and were undergoing training. "In Gandhi Maidan also, people in uniform were given appointment letters. It is clear that the government is doing eyewash to the people of Bihar. The promise of giving 10 lakh government jobs was made by Tejashwi Yadav in the first cabinet. Till now even that has not been done,” Jaiswal reiterated.