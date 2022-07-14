Patna: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday visited an eye specialist for a check-up after he fumbled several times while reading out his speech during the PM's visit to Patna on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Bihar assembly.

The speech later became viral on social media. Yadav met noted eye specialist Dr Rajvardhan Azad, son of former CM Bhagwat Jha Azad, whose clinic is located in the Patel Nagar locality of Patna. During the check-up, it was found that the pressure in his eyes had increased and was the reason why he was not able to read properly.

Speaking about the incident, Sanjay Yadav, Political Advisor to Tejashwi, said, “We visited the doctor twice. He said that his eye pressure had increased.” Many BJP and JDU leaders mocked Tejashwi for taking several pauses during this 10-minute speech, in which he fumbled six times. The RJD leader is considered fluent in his speeches. Notably, Tejashwi Yadav's vocation was praised by state BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav in 2017, shortly after the former became Leader of Opposition.

Speaking about the issue, city-based eye specialist Dr Sunil Kumar noted that there was a possibility of losing vision. “It's true that many patients lose vision if the pressure of the eye increases above normal. We call it Transient Loss of Vision in which the Intraocular pressure increases. As a doctor, we must believe what he is saying and matters need to be investigated properly. At times when pressure increases on the brain, if there is Blood Pressure and diabetes, the vision gets lost for some time," he said.

The normal eye pressure is between 10 to 21 mm Hg and it varies depending on the person, but the average eye pressure is approximately 15 mm Hg. Dr Rajvardhan Azad could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.