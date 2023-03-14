Patna (Bihar): The two Central agencies - the CBI and the ED - are tightening their noose on the Lalu family in the land-for-job case. Once again the ED (Enforcement Directorate) raided several locations of Lalu family members. It was claimed by the ED that assets worth crores have been detected. Tejashwi Yadav has raised questions about the ED's claims.

Amid the ongoing political drama around the ED raid, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched an all-out attack on the BJP government and the investigative agencies. He said that the CBI and the ED have been raiding their family for years but nothing has been achieved so far. Exaggerated claims are made but nothing could be done.

In his own style, Tejashwi Yadav took on the BJP-backed media and mocked them with a catcall. He said that we will neither fear nor bow down to all this. "Our sisters are also being harassed. Most of the sisters got married when Lalu ji was not the railway minister. All are married to good families. Everyone has their own business. We are being harassed for political reasons," he said.

Also Read : 'Papa being harrassed, won't spare anyone if...': Rohini Acharya on CBI probe

Tejashwi Yadav made a dig at the political rivals, saying that with their false propaganda in the name of the ED raids, they have made an Adani out of him. Tejashwi Yadav, who came to attend the budget session of the Bihar Legislature, said that to fight against their conspiracy, negative politics, fake political cases, and the power of spreading rumours, a person needs a liver and that liver is mine.

The Deputy CM asked whether one's mother, sister or sister-in-law would not keep their gold in the house and a lot of rumours were spread about gold being found after photographs were taken.

On the other hand, BJP Legislature Party leader Vijay Sinha has retaliated on Tejashwi's allegations, asserting that a committee should be constituted to investigate the property of Tejashwi and Lalu. "If Tejashwi Yadav is not wrong then why is he panicking? Let the investigating agencies do their work. Tejashwi Yadav should tell how the Lalu family got such huge wealth," said Vijay Sinha.