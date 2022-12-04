Patna (Bihar): Patna High Court has slammed Bihar Police for allegedly illegally bulldozing a petitioner's house even as the court used reprimanded the force for "taking bribes" from the land mafia.

Justice Sandeep Kumar was hearing a petition filed by Sajoga Devi, whose home, as per reports, was demolished on October 15. A video of Justice Kumar’s observations was widely shared on social media on Saturday.

"Kya yahan bhi Bulldozer chalne laga? Whom do you represent, the state or some private person? Tamasha bana diya ki kisi ka bhi ghar bulldozer se tod denge," the Patna High Court remarked. (Has the bulldozer started running here too? Who do you represent, the State or some private person? made a spectacle of it that you will demolish anyone's house with a bulldozer)

Justice Kumar even said that "if someone has an issue, he'll go to the police station, pay a bribe and get someone's house demolished." The Court observed that the house was illegally demolished by the police without following the due process of law. It accused all the officials of being hand in glove with some land mafia.

"Bhoomi vivadon ko chinhit kar, thana ko hi power de diya hai execution karna ka? Aapka samasya hai to thana jaiye, paisa dijiye aur ghar tudva dijiye kisi ka...civil court ko band kar dijiye. (After identifying the land disputes, has the police station been given the power of execution? If one has a problem then he can to the police station, give money, and get someone's house demolished...close the civil court then)," the bench orally observed.

When the petitioner's counsel informed the Court that a false case had been registered against the petitioner and her family members to pressurize them to vacate the land, the bench gave an assurance to the petitioner that he was there to protect the petitioner and not to trouble the petitioner.

The Court stayed the FIR and restrained the police from arresting the petitioner, and her family members in the case. "5-5 lakh rupye dilwaynge hum, ghar tudwane ka...personal pocket se. Ab police or CO milkar ghar tudwa raha hai ghoos lekar...Patna mein land mafia ke jo jameen kabza mein aap (referring to police officers) jo agent bane hue hain na... this has to be stopped," Justice Sandeep Kumar further remarked while conveying its sentiments to the state counsel.