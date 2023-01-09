Begusarai (Bihar): An orphan child from Bihar's Begusarai has found a new home abroad as a Swedish couple adopted him. Abandoned at birth by his biological parents, two-year-old Dharamraj Kumar was formally adopted by the foreign couple on Saturday. Daniel and Katrina reached Begusarai and took custody of Dharamraj after spending almost two years on paperwork and other formalities.

Ritu Singh, Coordinator of the Special Adoption Institute (SAI) said, "After approving and verifying all documents, we handed the child to his new parents." Singh further said, "the couple registered online through CARA (Central Adoption Resource Authority). All documents relating to marriage, income, birth and medical certificates are verified online. Before giving the custody, the officials also visited their home to check their financial condition.

"The boy was staying here with us for the last two years. We feel sad but adoption will give him a safe and secure future. He will go to Sweden where his mother works as a librarian and his father owns a business. His father Daniel was also adopted by a Swedish couple from Mumbai," Singh added. CARA functions as the nodal body to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

Katrina, the mother of the newly adopted minor said, "we have been waiting for this moment for a long time. I started dancing when I saw Dharamraj for the first time. He is very cute. I can't believe we found our baby." Daniel, Katrina's husband said, "after a lot of paperwork and meetings and formalities, we finally found him."

Roshan Kushwaha, District Magistrate, Begusarai said, "we have cleared the adoption of four children in the last three days while two more children will be adopted soon. Before giving the custody of a child, we make sure that they are financially stable and can provide a comfortable life to the child."