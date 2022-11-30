Jamui (Bihar): A student from Jamui in Bihar died under suspicious circumstances in a medical college in Kolkata on Monday night, leading to an uproar in the native village of the deceased in Bihar whose relatives alleged that ragging led to his death.

The deceased has been identified as Priyaranjan Kumar Singh (22), son of Pawan Kumar Singh, a resident of Mahatpur village in Sikandra block of Bihar's Jamui district. He was a second-year student at the National Institute for Locomotor Disabilities in Kolkata. His body reached the village on Wednesday morning.

Alleging murder, a large number of villagers along with the family members blocked the road with the body demanding justice for their son. The road was blocked for two and a half hours after which the police reached the spot and convinced them to lift the blockade.

"Priyaranjan was troubled by ragging. He had earlier complained about it in the anti-ragging cell of the college. But due to a lack of proper action from the college management, he returned home. But then, in the month of August, he was called by the college and assured that there would be no problem in the college and everything would be fine. He died in the hostel on Monday," said the deceased's brother.