Surat: Surat Crime Branch of Gujarat Police has arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly issued bomb threats to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, officials said on Wednesday. Police Inspector Lalit Vagadia of Surat Crime Branch said that the accused Ankit Vinay Mishra, was arrested by a team of Surat Crime Branch and the Bihar Police from Laskana area of Surat.

Mishra, a resident of Manekpur village of Vaishali district of Bihar, is currently living near Laskana village of Surat city where he works in a textile factory. Police Inspector Lalit Vagadia informed that Mishra has been handed over to the officials of Secretariat Police Station of Patna district of Bihar State for further trial in the case.

It is learnt that accused Mishra had issued bomb threats to Chief Minister of Bihar within 36 hours. Following the bomb threats, Bihar Police was on a high alert and investigation was also started by the Secretariat police station of Patna district into the matter. During the investigation, the location of the accused was traced in Surat city of Gujarat.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Secretariat police station of Patna district took up the matter with the Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Tomar, who handed over the investigation of the case to Surat Crime Branch. Police Inspector Lalit Vagadia of Surat Crime Branch said that after his arrest, the accused Mishra confessed that on March 20, he searched for the Bihar CM's office numbers and threatened the CM with bomb attacks.

PI Waghadia further said that the accused works as a laborer in a textile factory and has been living in Surat city for the last 6 years. Ankit has studied till 12th standard. He told the police that he searched several numbers on the Internet and then threatened the CM of Bihar.