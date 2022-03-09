Gopalgunj (Bihar): In a high-end drama that ensued in Bihar's Goplagunj, a child hung from the ledge of a four-storey building of a students' hostel after his mother denied taking him along to the market. Video footage of the incident shows some people rescuing the child afterwards.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Gyanlok Hostel on Banjari Road. According to the information, the child, Ajit Kumar, a resident of Manikpur village of Yadopur police station area is a student of 2nd standard. Kumar reportedly being a troublesome child, his parents decided to put him in a hostel, so that he learns discipline.

According to the hostel warden, on Tuesday, Kumar's mother and aunt went to meet him. As his mother was going to market, Kumar insisted on going along, to which his mother denied. As Kumar resorted to tantrums, his mother did not pay heed to his demands and went without him. However, as soon as his mother and aunt left, Kumar ran to the terrace and threatened to jump off the building and eventually hung precariously from the ledge.

On seeing the child hanging from the four-storey building, passersby on the road immediately dialled the police. Fortunately, he was saved in the nick of the time by a team of police personnel who reached the spot.

Later, the police handed over the student to his mother. According to sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar, Kumar earlier too had resorted to such acts.