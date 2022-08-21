Patna: A day before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's visit to Gaya, an unruly mob on Sunday pelted stones on his motorcade in Patna. Visuals from the city displayed at least two cars in the motorcade being smashed with rocks as well as sticks by miscreants. The vandalism occurred near Sohgi village under Sampatchak block near Gaurichak police station in the city.

The motorcade was not occupied by Nitish Kumar when the incident occurred. The CM is set to travel to Gaya on Monday. He will be visiting the ambitious rubber dam project and is also expected to review the drought situation in the region. The motorcade, at the time of violence, was being sent from Patna to Gaya to be used to ferry the Chief Minister during his local visits.