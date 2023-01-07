Bagaha (Bihar): The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has deployed four dog squads to thwart illegal attempts at the Indo-Nepal border. The four dogs-- Kuki, Kanchi, Munk, and Romeo-- have special recognition of explosives and drugs. They are fully trained and SSB's most trusted companions on the border.

Kuki and Kanchi are females and have special recognition of narcotics materials, while Munk and Romeo are males having special expertise in the identification of explosive materials. Whether a landmine has been laid inside the ground or any kind of explosive substance, they investigate it within minutes. They walk shoulder to shoulder with the SSB jawans on the Indo-Nepal border and help in local matters as well.

SSB Commandant Prakash said, "The dog squad has been well trained. They are the most trusted companions for the soldiers who monitor the border for 24 hours. In such a situation, no criminal dares to deceive them even in the dark of night." "These dog squads act like a third eye for the soldiers and keep an eye on the smuggling of narcotics and explosives along the border and other prohibited substances. The local administration also takes their help in solving many serious matters," said Amit Sharma, B Coy Company Commander.