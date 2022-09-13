Gaya (Bihar): A man went all out against his in-laws in Bihar's Gaya killing three people including his mother-in-law and a minor boy and injuring as many members of the family during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused Raghu Manjhi, originally from Manpur Pokhara, lived with his in-laws in Rampur Bhunitoli. On Monday night, he had a tiff with his in-laws which soon turned ugly resulting in a bloodbath. As per sources, Raghu was upset as his wife Gorki Devi was unwilling to live with him at his house. Frustrated by it, he attacked his wife and the in-laws with an iron rod.

Manjhi attacked his wife, mother-in-law Kaanti Devi, his sister-in-law Geeta Devi and her husband Munna Manjhi and their three sons Lucky Kumar, Leda Kumar and Chintu Kumar. Ravi Kumar, SHO Rampur said, "Around 5 am, we received information regarding the incident. After which, the police force reached the spot. The accused Raghu Manjhi, who carried out the crime, was arrested and the iron rod and the shirt with blood stains were confiscated. Two people have been killed and three people have been sent to the hospital."

Son-in-law accused in triple murder case in Gaya

The deceased included Munna Manjhi's 13-year-old son Chintu Kumar and mother-in-law Kaanti Devi. Another person Geeta Devi died at the hospital, though police are yet to confirm it. Two others have been referred to Patna.

Shashi Manjhi, a family member said: "The incident happened at 3 to 4 in the morning. The person who carried out the incident is a resident of Manpur. There was a lot of commotion at four o'clock in the morning, but the accused closed the door and attacked everyone with an iron rod and bricks."