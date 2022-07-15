Patna: Seven people, including a retired police officer of Jharkhand Police, have been arrested for alleged terror links in multiple raids since July 13 in Bihar's Patna, a police officer said on Friday.

Sources of Bihar Police said that so far seven people --six of them identified as Mohammad Jalaluddin, Athar Parvez, Armaan Malik, Tahir Ahmed, Shabbir Malik, and Shamim Akhtar-- have been arrested so far. "Two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Mohammad Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez, who were arrested from the Phulwari Sharif area, have been kept in separate cells in Beur Jail. All of them hid their identity and were engaged in an anti-national campaign where people were being trained to spread hatred between communities," a police official said.

Also read: Bihar: IB conducts raid at SDPI state president Shamim Akhtar's residence

"Another accused Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir was arrested last night. He is a resident of Phulwarisharif. He worked in Dubai from 2006-2020. We intercepted a phone number and found anti-national content. The person was associated with the Ghazwa-e-Hind group," said MS Dhillon, SSP of Patna.

"Arrested person made two WhatsApp groups created through Pakistan number and he was made their admin. It had many people from gulf countries. Another group was made in January and had Bangladeshi people," he said. "These groups were distributing anti-national content instigating people along with pro-terrorism posts related to Kashmir. They had plans to join jihad in 2023," he added.