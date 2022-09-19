Vaishali (Bihar) : After Begusarai, where four Psycho killer people were arrested for killing one and injuring 9 others through indiscriminate firing, shootout incident has been reported in Vaishali district of Bihar. It is being said that two persons were sitting on a bike on NH 28. In which one person, who was sitting behind, started indiscriminate firing and it continue till half kilometer.

Seeing this passerby were surprised and they informed to the Police but they managed to flee away from the spot. Although the incident has been captured in nearby CCTV and now Bihar police has begun probe to apprehend the accused.